Russia's Gazprom holds investor meetings, Eurobond could follow -sources

MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom is holding an investor roadshow in Switzerland this week that could lead to a Swiss franc Eurobond issue in the next couple of weeks, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The so-called non-deal roadshow is a regular process by which executives hold discussions with current and potential investors but nothing specific is offered for sale.

During such events, the company usually updates investors on current operations and future plans.

Two sources confirmed the roadshow was taking place in Switzerland this week, one of whom said the outcome could be a Eurobond issue in the next couple of weeks.

Gazprom did not respond immediately to a request for a comment. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by David Goodman)