Russia's Gazprom says gas exports in Jan-Oct.15 down 2.5% y/y - TASS

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The gas exports of Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom outside the former Soviet Union fell by 2.5% from Jan. 1 to Oct. 15 to 152.6 billion cubic metres, the TASS news agency cited the company’s CEO, Alexei Miller, as saying on Friday.

At a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Miller also said gas output during the same period rose 0.9% to 389 billion cubic metres, according to the Interfax news agency. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)

