MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russian energy major Gazprom said on Tuesday it would receive 1 billion euros ($1.19 billion) in a five-year loan from Japan’s Mizuho Bank Ltd and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, as well as U.S. lender JP Morgan Chase Bank.

$1 = 0.8413 euros Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs