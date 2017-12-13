FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Gazprom says gets loan, credit line of 1.7 billion euros
December 13, 2017 / 6:54 AM / in 27 minutes

Russia's Gazprom says gets loan, credit line of 1.7 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Wednesday it obtained a credit line and a club loan worth of 1.7 billion euros.

It said Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., London Branch have approved a loan worth 1 billion euros.

It also said UNICREDIT S.p.A. has agreed to provide a five-year credit line of 700 million euros. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Polina Devitt; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Polina Devitt)

