FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Energy
February 12, 2018 / 5:13 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Russia's Gazprom to reorganise export operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday it planned to reorganise its export operations to create an integrated international distribution unit responsible for all of its export deliveries, trading and marketing.

Gazprom said in a statement the reorganisation would take place in two stages over two years.

It said the first stage would involve merging and streamlining the assets and activities of Gazprom Germany, which handles a large proportion of the group’s exports. The second stage would see Gazprom Germany operationally merged with Gazprom Export, it said. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.