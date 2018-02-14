FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Financials
February 14, 2018 / 1:57 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Russia's Gazprom set to raise up to 485 mln euros loan from Sberbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom may raise up to 485 million euros in a loan from Sberbank, Gazprom said on Wednesday.

It said its telecoms business Gazprom-spacesystems, which oversees the work of space satellites, has launched an open tender for the loan, won by Sberbank, which proposed an annual interest rate of no more than 1.176 percent.

Another state-run bank, VTB, also took part in the tender. Gazprom has not disclosed the purpose of the loan. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.