Russia's Gazprom set to raise up to 485 mln euros loan from Sberbank

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom may raise up to 485 million euros in a loan from Sberbank, Gazprom said on Wednesday.

It said its telecoms business Gazprom-spacesystems, which oversees the work of space satellites, has launched an open tender for the loan, won by Sberbank, which proposed an annual interest rate of no more than 1.176 percent.

Another state-run bank, VTB, also took part in the tender. Gazprom has not disclosed the purpose of the loan. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Goodman)