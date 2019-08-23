Russian businessman eyes Gazprombank's stake in Elga coal project - Vedomosti

MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A-property group, controlled by Russian businessman Albert Avdolyan, has requested an approval from Russia’s antimonopoly service to buy a 49% stake in the Elga coal project from Gazprombank, Vedomosti newspaper reported on Friday.

Gazprombank did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Russian coal and steel producer Mechel, which owns the remaining stake in the Elga project, declined to comment. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)