Mergers & Acquisitions - Asias
August 23, 2019 / 12:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russian businessman eyes Gazprombank's stake in Elga coal project - Vedomosti

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A-property group, controlled by Russian businessman Albert Avdolyan, has requested an approval from Russia’s antimonopoly service to buy a 49% stake in the Elga coal project from Gazprombank, Vedomosti newspaper reported on Friday.

Gazprombank did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Russian coal and steel producer Mechel, which owns the remaining stake in the Elga project, declined to comment. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below