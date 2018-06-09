FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2018 / 7:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Gazprom Neft raises peak output forecast for Novoport oilfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, June 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom Neft expects its new Novoport oilfield to achieve peak production of 8.6 million tonnes per year, up from its previous forecast of 8 million tonnes, the company’s head, Alexander Dyukov, told an annual general meeting on Saturday.

Dyukov did not say when the field would hit peak production. Last year the field, in the Arctic Yamal peninsula, produced 5.95 million tonnes, up from 2.92 million tonnes in 2016. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)

