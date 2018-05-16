Russia's Gazprom Neft may delay 100 mln T of oil equivalent output target

MOSCOW, May 16 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom, said on Wednesday it may push back its output goal of 100 million tonnes of oil equivalent by one or two years due to the deal by OPEC and other oil exporters to curb production.

Where it had previously expected to reach this target by 2020, it now expects to reach it by 2021 or 2022, keeping output at this level or above until 2025, the company said. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Mark Potter)