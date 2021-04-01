Kremlin says travel to Georgia dangerous for Russians after protest against TV presenter

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin warned on Thursday that travel to Georgia was dangerous for Russian citizens after angry crowds took to the streets to protest against the arrival of a prominent Russian television presenter.

Vladimir Pozner, who during the Cold War appeared in Western media to explain Soviet views, had come to Tbilisi with a group of friends to celebrate his 87th birthday on April 1.

But Pozner’s group, composed of other Russian celebrities, was met with hostility by Georgians, who demonstrated outside his hotel on Wednesday evening and pelted it with eggs over comments the journalist had made about the country’s breakaway regions.

Asked about the incident, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it condemned what it called aggressive actions by “extremist-minded nationalists.”

“Georgia is dangerous for Russian citizens,” Peskov said. “It is dangerous to go there and Russians must clearly understand this.”

Peskov thanked the Georgian police for ensuring Pozner’s security and the authorities for condemning the incident.

Georgian political activists said they opposed Pozner’s visit to the country because he had said the small south Caucasus country would not regain control over its breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

“I didn’t come here to talk about politics but to celebrate my birthday,” Pozner said upon his arrival on Wednesday.

Georgia, a U.S. ally aspiring to one day join the European Union and NATO, fought and lost a short war against Moscow in 2008.

Diplomatic ties between the two countries collapsed afterwards, and Russia went on to recognise the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, where Russian troops are now garrisoned.

The protests forced Pozner’s group to cut celebrations short and return to Russia, according to Georgian media. Pozner’s group was also fined for violating restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted the Georgian Interior Ministry as saying.

The incident is not the first time the visit of a prominent Russian has sparked protests in Georgia.

In 2019 Russia said it was suspending passenger flights between the two countries to protect its citizens after the visit of a Russian lawmaker sparked unrest in Tbilisi.