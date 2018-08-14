FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 10:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Putin, Germany's Merkel will discuss Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline -Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss the disputed, Moscow-led Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project when they meet near Berlin at the weekend, a Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday.

The two leaders, who last met in May, will hold talks at the Meseberg palace outside the German capital on Saturday.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told a daily conference call that they will discuss Ukraine and Syria, as well as “bilateral trade ties”, “large international commercial projects”, Nord Stream-2 and other issues. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Catherine Evans)

