January 11, 2020 / 3:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

German chancellor Merkel says Berlin to host Libya peace talks

MOSCOW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Libyan peace talks will be held in Berlin, as Turkey and Russia appealed to Libya’s warring factions to enter a ceasefire.

During a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday, Merkel said: “We hope that the joint efforts by Russia and Turkey will lead to success, and we will soon send out invitations for a conference in Berlin”. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber in Moscow, Andreas Rinke in Berlin; writing Edward Taylor in Frankfurt and Sabine Siebold; editing by Alexander Smith)

