SOCHI, Russia, May 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the detention of a local director of Russia’s state news agency RIA in Ukraine was “unprecedented”.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian state security agents searched the offices of RIA and detained the director of its Kiev office, accusing the agency of being used in an “information war” by Russia against Ukraine. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Alison Williams)