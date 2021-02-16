Germany looking at green hydrogen possibilities with Russia - minister

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmaier leaves a news conference on the annual economic report in Berlin, Germany January 27, 2021. Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany is in close communication with Russia about the potential of “green” hydrogen production and transport, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said at a Russian-German conference.

Altmaier said in a webcast that Russia could work with Germany in the production and transport of green hydrogen that Germany hopes to develop on a large scale by sending renewable power from wind and sunshine through electrolysis to make synthetic fuel for the industry, energy and transport sectors.

Russian industry minister Denis Manturov said in the same webcast that Russia was prepared to prioritise investment in the technology.