Order book for Russia's Globaltruck IPO fully covered - source

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The order book for an initial public offering by Russian haulage company Globaltruck Management has been fully covered and there was also demand for shares under a so-called greenshoe option, a financial market source told Reuters on Thursday.

The IPO is expected to be priced at 132 roubles ($2.27) per share, the source added.

Globaltruck Management plans to use some of the funds it raises from the IPO to renew its fleet, owner and CEO Aleksandr Eliseev told Reuters last month. ($1 = 58.2340 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)