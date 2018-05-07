FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 3:08 PM / in an hour

Russian deputy PMs Shuvalov, Dvorkovich won't be in new gov't - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 7 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister-designate Dmitry Medvedev left out deputy prime ministers Igor Shuvalov and Arkady Dvorkovich when listing the deputy prime ministers he was proposing for his new cabinet, RIA news agency reported on Monday.

Other deputy prime ministers not on Medvedev’s list were Dmitry Rogozin, who oversaw the defence sector, and Yuri Trutnev, who was in charge of Russia’s far east. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
