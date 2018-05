SOCHI, Russia, May 18 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Friday proposed Dmitry Kobylkin, the current governor of the gas producing Yamalo-Nenets region, as the new natural resources minister.

Medvedev named him as he read a list of new government ministers to President Vladimir Putin, seeking his approval for the new cabinet. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)