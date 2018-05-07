FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 2:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's PM proposes fin min Siluanov as first deputy PM - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s newly appointed Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev proposed on Monday appointing Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as first deputy prime minister in a new government, TASS state news agency reported.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin stuck with long-serving Prime Minister Medvedev in his first act after being sworn in for a new term, signalling he would keep faith with a policy direction that has brought Russia into conflict with the West. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

