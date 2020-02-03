Swiss grain trader Solaris appoints Pedro Nonay as commodities director

MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Swiss grain trader Solaris Commodities said on Monday it had appointed Pedro Nonay as its commodities director with the focus on developing the company’s strategy in trading in physical grain and securities for Russian and foreign grain.

Nonay previously held posts at Cargill and Louis Dreyfus, Solaris said. The company added that it had also recruited Alejandro Eito to be in charge of business operations, market development and streamlining logistics chains. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Edmund Blair)