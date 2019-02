MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-biggest lender Bank VTB PAO said on Wednesday it owns 50 percent minus one share in local grain trader United Grain Company (UGC).

The state-controlled bank said it had obtained ownership rights on Tuesday without disclosing financial details of the transaction. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Rashmi Aich)