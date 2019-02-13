Cherkizovo, Rusagro say Russian authorities carrying out checks

MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo said on Wednesday law enforcement services were carrying out checks at some of its regional branches.

Rusagro, another major Russian farming conglomerate, said on Wednesday that tax authorities were checking one of its units, TASS news agency reported.

Russia’s Interfax news agency reported earlier that Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Tax Service have seized documents at a number of Russian agricultural holdings due to possible tax evasion. (Reporting by Olga Popova and Maria Kiselyova, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)