MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s oil pipeline monopoly Transneft hopes to finalise the sale of Novorossiysk Grain Terminal to Russia’s second-biggest bank VTB in April, the Interfax news agency quoted Transneft as saying on Wednesday.

The sale of terminal, one of the biggest at the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, is expected to give the state lender more control over the country’s main deep-sea grain export hub. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens)