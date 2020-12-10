Russia may impose an export tax on sunflower oil if domestic prices do not fall: sources

FILE PHOTO: A sunflower field is seen along the way to Russia's southern city of Rostov-on-Don, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is considering imposing an export tax on sunflower oil if domestic prices do not fall this month, two sources familiar with discussions at the government told Reuters.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said earlier on Thursday Russia would prepare measures to stabilise domestic food prices, a day after President Vladimir Putin criticised officials and market players over rising prices for bread, flour, sugar and sunflower oil.