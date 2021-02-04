Russia's permanent grain export mechanism will start on April 1 - minister

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world’s largest wheat exporters, is preparing a permanent grain export mechanism and plans to launch it on April 1, economy minister Maxim Reshetnikov told a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Putin said that there was also a need to prepare a mechanism for support of grain producers.

Moscow is trying to curb rising domestic food prices amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Darya Korsunskaya; Editing by Toby Chopra)