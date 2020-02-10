Grain trader Solaris says new hire will share the leadership load

* Nonay previously held posts at Cargill, Louis Dreyfus

* Nonay to focus on strategy

* Swithun Still to stay head of trade

MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Swiss grain trading company Solaris Commodities will split leadership responsibilities between the newly-hired trader Pedro Nonay and the company’s veteran head of trading, the firm’s owner Andrey Doluda told Reuters on Monday.

Solaris, established in 2011 in Lausanne and specialising in trading Russian grain, hired Nonay earlier this month. He previously held posts at trade giants Cargill and Louis Dreyfus.

Nonay will be the chief executive at Solaris, while Still will be the head of marketing in charge of trade, Doluda said.

Last week Solaris said Nonay would focus on developing the company’s strategy in trading physical grain and securities for Russian and foreign grain.

Solaris is a regular participant in state purchases by Egypt, the world’s biggest wheat importer. Russia is the world’s largest wheat exporter, and Egypt is its second largest buyer after Turkey. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Barbara Lewis)