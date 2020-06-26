Solaris trading head leaves Swiss grain firm

PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - Swithun Still has left Solaris Commodities, the Swiss-based firm specialised in trading Russian grains, after leading the firm for eight years, he said on Friday.

Still, a well-known figure in the grain industry and former president of international trade association GAFTA, said in a Twitter post that he had resigned from Solaris this week and was now on sabbatical for the next six months.

Still had served as director of the firm since 2012 before the company changed his role this year in a management reshuffle.

Solaris in February appointed Pedro Nonay, who previously worked at global grain merchants Cargill and Louis Dreyfus Company, as its chief executive while making Still head of marketing in charge of trade.