Russia's agrmin: premature to privatise state grain trader - RBC

MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s agriculture ministry believes that it would be premature to privatise the state’s stake in grain trader United Grain Company, the RBC daily reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source at the ministry.

Russian state-controlled bank VTB, which has a stake of 50% minus one share in the trader, asked the government to consider privatising a 25% stake in United Grain Company, Reuters reported earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Polina Ivanova)