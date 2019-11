MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-controlled VTB has signed an agreement of intent with Russian vegetable oil and mayonnaise producer EFKO to jointly build a grain terminal in the Black Sea port of Taman, VTB said in a statement on Thursday.

They plan to build infrastructure in Taman port with capacity to handle 12.5 million tonnes of grains and vegoil by-products as well as 3 million tonnes of vegoils, VTB added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jon Boyle)