Russia's VTB still interested in buying 50% of Taman grain terminal

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled VTB bank, which has been expanding its grain business, is still interested in buying half of the Taman grain terminal on the Black Sea, the bank’s chief executive Andrey Kostin said on Wednesday.

VTB said previously that it was considering buying a stake in the Taman grain terminal from Ukraine’s Kernel group . Global trade giant Glencore owns the other half of the terminal, located in Russia.

Glencore will probably remain the other owner of the terminal, Kostin told reporters.