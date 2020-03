MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin plans discuss the spring grain sowing with the government on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Russia’s agriculture ministry last week proposed limiting Russian grain exports to 7 million tonnes in April-June because of the coronavirus. The government is yet to approve the idea. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Alex Richardson)