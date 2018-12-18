Russia's IBS mulls share sale, extends term of possible offering

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russian IT services company IBS is considering a public share offering as well as other tools to finance growth, it said on Tuesday citing its Chief Financial Officer Sergei Rezontov.

The company said it had taken measures to extend the term of the possible share offering by one year. On Monday, it announced plans to increase share capital by 25 million additional shares via open subscription.

IBS had planned to hold an initial public offering in Moscow in April but postponed the placement citing volatility in financial markets. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Editing by Tom Balmforth)