MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s industrial output growth will speed up in the fourth quarter and stand at close to 2%, the RIA news agency said on Monday, citing Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov.

Industrial output growth in processing will be slightly above 2%, he was quoted as saying.