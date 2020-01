MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank expects annual inflation at between 2.5% and 2.6% by the end of January, Alexander Morozov, head of the central bank’s research department, said on Wednesday.

Morozov also said the central bank would have to reduce foreign currency purchases in line with spending from the National Wealth Fund. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)