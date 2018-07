MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - The Russian economy ministry said on Friday it expects annual consumer inflation to increase to 2.5-2.6 percent in July and then to 2.9-3.1 percent in August.

In June, annual inflation stood at 2.3 percent, remaining below the central bank’s target of 4.0 percent. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)