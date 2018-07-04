FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 1:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's weekly consumer inflation rises on higher utility costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s weekly consumer inflation was 0.2 pct in the week from June 26 to July 2 after running at 0.1 percent for several weeks in a row, the statistics service said on Wednesday.

Consumer inflation has picked up recently following a planned increase in utility tariffs from July 1.

Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina has said any room for rate cuts this year was limited to due increased inflationary risks. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Zlata Garasyuta )

