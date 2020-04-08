Russian weekly inflation accelerates amid coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - Consumer inflation in Russia accelerated to 0.3% in the week to April 6 amid the coronavirus outbreak, data showed on Wednesday as statistics service Rosstat expanded the base of goods and services it monitors on a weekly basis.

In annual terms, inflation increased to 2.7-2.8%, according to Reuters calculations, from 2.5% in March, but still held below the 4% target of the central bank, which is due to hold its next rate-setting meeting on April 24.

Inflation is in focus as it may affect the central bank’s policy and interest rates. The economy has been hit by a recent drop in the rouble to four-year lows following a crash in prices for oil, one of Russia’s main exports.

Weekly inflation picked up from 0.2% in the preceding week, after running at no more than 0.1% for several successive weeks until mid-March, as Russians stepped up buying of food with a long shelf life during the lockdown ordered by the authorities to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Prices for buckwheat, a national staple, rose 3.5% in one week, while prices for eggs and sugar increased by 3.1% and 3%, respectively, data showed.

Rosstat also said on Wednesday it had expanded the base for its weekly inflation calculation by 36 items of food and services, taking the number to 100.

It has included toilet paper, prices for pharmaceuticals and trips to China and Greece among the items for measuring weekly inflation. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya, Editing by Timothy Heritage)