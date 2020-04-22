Russian weekly inflation steadies at 0.2% ahead of c.bank rate decision

MOSCOW, April 22 (Reuters) - Consumer inflation in Russia was at 0.2% in the week to April 20, the same level as in the preceding week, showing signs of stabilisation ahead of the central bank’s rate-setting meeting, data showed on Wednesday.

In annual terms, inflation increased to around 3%, according to Reuters calculations, from 2.5% in March, but still held below the 4% target of the central bank, which is due to hold its next board meeting on April 24.

Inflation is in focus as it may affect the central bank’s policy. The central bank is widely expected to lower its key rate from 6% on Friday amid the coronavirus outbreak that has put extra pressure on the economy already hit by a crash in prices for oil, one of Russia’s main exports. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Toby Chopra)