MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s 2020 inflation is expected at 4.8%, the Interfax news agency quoted economy minister Maxim Reshetnikov as saying on Sunday.

His ministry said earlier in December that it expected inflation in Russia to reach 4.6-4.8% in 2020 year-on-year. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Polina Devitt Editing by Frances Kerry)