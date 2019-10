MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy ministry said on Friday that it expected inflation in October to reach 3.7-3.8% year-on-year and 0.1-0.2% in month-on-month terms.

Russia’s 2019 inflation may total 3.2% in year-on-year terms, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the current inflation dynamic reflected weak consumer demand. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Toby Chopra)