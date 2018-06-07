FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 10:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Putin says Russia needs a "civilised solution" to make Internet safer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said there were no plans to shut down social media sites or limit Internet freedoms in Russia, but that a “civilised solution” is needed to make the Internet safer.

Speaking on national television in his annual call-in, Putin said Islamist militants have used encrypted online messaging services like Telegram to carry out attacks in Russia. (Reporting by Christian Lowe and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

