FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court fined Google 3 million roubles ($41,000) on Thursday for failing to remove banned content from its search engine, the Interfax news agency reported.

($1 = 72.8400 roubles)