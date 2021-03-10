Russian telecoms operator says govt website disruptions not linked to Twitter restrictions - TASS

MOSCOW, March 10 (Reuters) - Russian telecoms operator Rostelecom said that disruptions to several government websites including that of the Kremlin and parliament were not caused by new restrictions imposed on Twitter, the TASS news agency reported.

Some government websites were unavailable for some Russian internet users on Wednesday shortly after authorities announced a move to slow down the Twitter service, accusing it of failing to remove banned content.

Rostelecom has said the disruptions were caused by an equipment malfunction. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)