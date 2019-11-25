Russia's Inter RAO estimates turbine project with GE at up to $1.6 bln -VTB Capital

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s Inter RAO has estimated potential investments in its gas turbines project with General Electric at 50-100 billion roubles ($783 million - $1.6 billion), VTB Capital analysts said on Monday, following a meeting with the state energy holding.

Inter RAO is working with GE on forming partnership for the production of large gas turbines in Russia, VTB analysts wrote in a special report following the meeting.

Inter RAO declined to comment.

The joint venture is considering local production of turbines with a capacity of 77 megawatts and 185-195 megawatts, the head of Inter RAO, Boris Kovalchuk, has said.