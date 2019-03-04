Russia 2018 capital investment up 4.3 pct y/y - stats service

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s capital investment in 2018 increased 4.3 percent in year-on-year terms, the country’s statistics service said on Monday.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, capital investment was up 2.9 percent in year-on-year terms, the statistics service, known as Rosstat, said.

In 2017, capital investment, one of the key economic growth drivers, had grown by 4.4 percent after having declined 0.2 percent in the previous year.