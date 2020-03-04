Russia capital investment up 1.7% in 2019, jumps 51.7% q/q in Q4

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s capital investment in 2019 increased 1.7% in year-on-year terms to 19.3 trillion roubles ($294.1 billion), the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, capital investment was up 2.3% in year-on-year terms and jumped 51.7% quarter on quarter, the statistics service Rosstat said.

In 2018, capital investment, one of the key economic growth drivers, had grown by 5.4%, Rosstat said, revising the figure from a 4.3% growth reported a year ago. ($1 = 65.6300 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Marrow)