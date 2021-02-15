UPDATE 2-Russian cut-price goods retailer Fix Price considering London, Moscow IPO

* Fix Price pondering London IPO, secondary Moscow listing

* Revenue in 2020 at $2.6 billion

* CEO says company poised for expansion at home and abroad

* Sources say company may raise $1 billion (Adds detail, analyst comment)

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russian cut-price retailer Fix Price said on Monday it was considering an initial public offering in London and Moscow of its global depositary receipts (GDRs) to capitalise on strong growth boosted by demand for inexpensive goods.

Fix Price, which sells goods in walk-in shops and online at low prices, has grown in popularity as the COVID-19 pandemic reduced many Russians’ spending power.

It generated revenue of more than 190 billion roubles ($2.6 billion) in 2020, up 33% year-on-year, along with double-digit margins on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), Chief Executive Dmitry Kirsanov said in a statement.

It has now posted 16 consecutive quarters of double-digit like-for-like sales growth, he added.

“With a presence in 78 of Russia’s 85 regions, as well as neighbouring countries, and a strong track record of results in our home market, Fix Price is well positioned to pursue expansion both inside and outside of Russia,” Kirsanov said.

Fix Price said BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital had been engaged to act as joint global coordinators and bookrunners, should the deal go ahead.

Financial market sources last month told Reuters the company might raise nearly $1 billion, mirroring Ozon, one of Russia’s top online retailers which capitalised on booming e-commerce sales amid the pandemic, and which listed its shares last November.

“The market conditions are pretty conducive to high-quality growth stories with solid returns, given the scarcity of such names in Russia,” said Artur Galimov, consumer and retail analyst at Sova Capital.

He said Fix Price’s very fast growth rate and strong EBITDA margins were a pretty rare combination that exceeded the levels of the fastest-growing and most profitable listed retailers in Russia.

Fix Price said the offer would include GDRs from some existing shareholders and members of senior management.

The GDRs would be admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange, with a secondary listing on the Moscow Exchange, it added, subject to market conditions.

Citing an independent industry consultant’s report, market leader Fix Price said Russia’s variety value retail market was expected to triple in size by 2027.

The company reported adjusted EBITDA of 36.8 billion roubles for last year, up just over 35%, and net income of 17.6 billion roubles.