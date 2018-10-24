Italy PM Conte says EU sanctions on Russia must be overcome

MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that European Union sanctions against Russia had to come to an end, but declined to say if his government was ready to veto any further rollover of the economic curbs.

“It is right to support economic relations between Italy and Russia,” Conte said during a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “For Italy, sanctions are never an end, they are an instrument that must be overcome as soon as possible.” (Reporting by Giulia Secreti; Editing by Crispian Balmer)