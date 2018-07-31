FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 5:05 PM / in 2 hours

Japan says asked Russia to reduce its military activity on disputed islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s minister of defence Itsunori Onodera said on Tuesday that Japan had asked Russia to reduce its military activity on the disputed Pacific Kuril islands.

“We have asked the Russian side to take particular measures because Russia is building up its military potential on the four northern islands,” Onodera said after meeting his Russian counterpart in Moscow.

Russia seized the Kuril islands from Japan at the end of World War Two.

Onodera also said that ground-based Aegis ballistic missile defence stations are meant to defend Japan and do not pose a threat to Russia. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

