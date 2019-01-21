Russia says Japan's Mitsubishi interested in Arctic LNG 2 project

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s energy ministry said on Monday that Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp has expressed interest in participation in the Arctic LNG 2 project, which is due to start producing liquefied natural gas in the next decade.

Novatek owns a 90 percent stake in the project, with France’s Total holding the other 10 percent. Novatek intends to keep a 60 percent stake in Arctic LNG 2, offering 30 percent to other investors. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Anastasia Lyrchikova Editing by David Goodman)