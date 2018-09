MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s SBI Holdings will become a co-investor in Russia’s Sovcombank along with the Russia-China Investment Fund, Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Monday.

The participation of SBI Holdings is a step towards Sovcombank's initial public offering (IPO), the state-controlled investment fund said.